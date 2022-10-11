College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky Injury News

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Ole Miss Rebels during the game at Rupp Arena on February 28, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky head coach John Calipari announced that Oscar Tshiebwe suffered a knee injury that will require surgery.

"Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff," Calipari said. "He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness!"

Fans are rightfully worried about the Kentucky star and hope that he will be able to return soon.

"Protect Oscar at all costs," Kentucky radio host Drew Franklin said.

"Totally okay with them doing this with Tshiebwe now considering it doesn’t seem as if it’ll hold him out to start the season. You have to clean these things up while you can. Last season was evidence enough of how quickly injuries can derail something great," another person said.

"I speak for all the BBN when I say he can take all of our knees and pick his favorite," joked another.

Hopefully Tshiebwe makes a full recovery and can be back on the court in the near future.