College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Schedule News

Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to play each other once in each of the next six college basketball seasons.

Here's the future series schedule through 2027:

2022: at Spokane Arena

2023: at Rupp Arena

2024: in Seattle

2025: in Nashville

2026: at Rupp Arena

2027: at The Kennel

The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this schedule news.

"Cowardly Kentucky not wanting to play at Kennel more than once," one fan wrote.

"Cal’s putting off playing at The Kennel until 2027 LMFAO," another said.

"Cal’s gonna retire before they go to The Kennel," another added.

Earlier this year at the Wildcats' Blue-White scrimmage, Kentucky coach John Calipari and Gonzaga coach Mark Few announced the future home-and-home series on a special video call.

It was later announced that the first installment of the series would take place at Spokane Arena, not the Bulldogs' home arena.

"Anybody that wants us to play in a 6,000-seat facility, wants us to lose! And I get that. I tried to look back and find the last time UK played in a true regular-season road game with 6,000 or fewer fans. I stopped looking after the 70s," Coach Cal explained on Twitter.

The first installment of this series will tipoff on November 20.