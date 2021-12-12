College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky’s Shocking Loss

Down goes Kentucky! The No. 10 Wildcats fell to unranked Notre Dame on Saturday night in exciting fashion (for those outside of Lexington).

The Fighting Irish entered the game 3-4, before a late Blake Wesley jumper but ND up two with 13 seconds to go. Dane Goodwin put an exclamation on the win with a fastbreak dunk after a timely stop.

WILD, WILD IRISH WIN!@NDmbb knocks off No. 10 Kentucky in a 66-62 victory at Purcell Pavilion!#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/H8jim6PdDj — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) December 12, 2021

It was a great day of college basketball, but this might’ve been the best finish of the day.

Notre Dame entered today at 3-4. It just beat Kentucky in South Bend. Anarchy? Nope. Just College Basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 12, 2021

Notre Dame just upset Kentucky 64-62. Damn, what a win for the Irish. Few saw that coming. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 12, 2021

Notre Dame ends a 13-game losing streak against AP Top-10 opponents with a win over (10) Kentucky, snapping the program's second-longest such losing streak all-time (15 straight from 1994-99). Kentucky has now lost in each of its last 3 visits to South Bend (2009 & 2012). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 12, 2021

