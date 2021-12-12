The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky’s Shocking Loss

John Calipari during warmups prior to a Kentucky game.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 28: Head coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on during a practice session ahead of the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at Sprint Center on March 28, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Down goes Kentucky! The No. 10 Wildcats fell to unranked Notre Dame on Saturday night in exciting fashion (for those outside of Lexington).

The Fighting Irish entered the game 3-4, before a late Blake Wesley jumper but ND up two with 13 seconds to go. Dane Goodwin put an exclamation on the win with a fastbreak dunk after a timely stop.

It was a great day of college basketball, but this might’ve been the best finish of the day.

“Notre Dame entered today at 3-4. It just beat Kentucky in South Bend. Anarchy?” CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein asked. “Nope. Just College Basketball.”

“Notre Dame just upset Kentucky [66-62],” tweeted college hoops analyst Matt Norlander. “Damn, what a win for the Irish. Few saw that coming.”

ESPN Stats & Info dropped a tweet after Notre Dame’s win. “Notre Dame ends a 13-game losing streak against AP Top-10 opponents with a win over (10) Kentucky, snapping the programs second-longest such losing streak all-time.”

Noting, “Kentucky has now lost in each of its last 3 visits to South Bend.”

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.