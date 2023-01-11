College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Loss

The Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 19.5-point favorite. They left the game at Rupp Arena with a three-point loss to the SEC rival.

Shooting a ridiculous 55% from behind the three-point arc, the Gamecocks came into Lexington and notched a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats.

With this loss, Coach Cal and Kentucky drop to 10-6 overall and 1-3 in the SEC.

This was South Carolina's third ever win at Rupp Arena. The Gamecocks just lost to Tennessee by 43 points at home this past weekend.

The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this stunning upset.

"Most around the country had this Kentucky team as a legit national title contender to being the season.... they just lost at home to South Carolina," one fan wrote.

"Don't even know what to say about this point. Kentucky is just really bad right now," another said.

"Kentucky isn’t a tournament team right now,"another added.

Kentucky entered the 2022-23 season as a top 5 team in the preseason AP poll.

The Wildcats have a tough bounce-back game this coming weekend as they face off against the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville.