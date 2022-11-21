College Basketball World Reacts To Latest Top 25 Rankings

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates a win against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half in the semifinal game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

We're already two weeks into the 2022-23 college basketball season. Before we know it, it will be March.

Monday featured another top 25 poll for the best teams in college basketball and the poll still has North Carolina as the best team in the country.

Houston, Kansas, Texas, and Virginia round out the top five while Gonzaga, Baylor, Duke, Arkansas, and Creighton round out the top 10.

Virginia makes its debut in the top 10 after it was ranked outside of that in last week's poll. Gonzaga also moves down a few spots after it lost to Texas on Wednesday.

These rankings obviously led to some interesting reactions from the college basketball community.

"UNC stays at 1, Virginia is up to 5, Duke drops to 8. All sounds about right," one tweet read.

"If you’ve watched a Carolina basketball game this year and said “this is the best team in the country” you’re wrong," another tweet read.

We'll have to see how next week's poll is different from this one.