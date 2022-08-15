College Basketball World Reacts To Legendary Coach's Death

(Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The college basketball community lost an icon on Monday.

Legendary Princeton men’s basketball coach Pete Carril passed away on Monday morning in Philadelphia at the age of 92.

Carril was hired by Princeton in 1967 and stayed with the program for the next 29 years. During that time, he compiled a 514–261 record and helped the Tigers win 13 Ivy League regular-season titles and an NIT Championship in 1975.

The college basketball community is sending its condolences to Carril on social media.

"Rest In Peace, Pete Carril. I covered you and the team for four years, learned a lot, and have many good memories, including teaching a team of nine-year-olds the back-door play," one fan tweeted.

Carril was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997, one year after he retired from Princeton.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Carril and his family during this time.