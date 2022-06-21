College Basketball World Reacts To Master P's Son's Decision

Hercy Miller, son of hip-hop legend Master P, will reportedly be taking his basketball talents to Louisville.

After re-entering the transfer portal in May, the 6-foot-3 guard decided to leave Xavier after not appearing in any games last season.

Miller, who has a large social media following, reportedly has an NIL valuation of $112,000, per On3 Sports. That ranks in the top-20 for college basketball players in the country.

The college basketball world reacted to Tuesday's news.

"I need Master P & Jack Harlow court-side at the Yum like I need air," one fan said.

"Wouldn't mind seeing Master P [at] all the games," tweeted another fan.

"Make 'em say uhhhh!!!" one user commented.

"I'll take it," another replied.

"Is you bout it? cause we bout it! #GoCards."

Basketball seems to run in the Miller family, as Master P had two pre-season stints in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors in the midst of his rap career.