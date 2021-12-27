The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again.

The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program.

Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against Virginia Tech and were then tested right when they came back on Sunday night.

Per Adam Rowe of 247Sports, multiple players tested positive after they were tested and then the program opted to postpone the Clemson contest.

Duke’s game after that would be against Notre Dame on Jan. 1 and there’s still no official word if that one will be postponed. A decision regarding that matchup will be made later in the week.

This is obviously brutal for the Blue Devils as they’ve been one of the best teams in the country this season. They’re currently 12-1 and second in the AP Poll.

The college basketball world wasn’t happy when this news broke but some are hoping the Notre Dame still goes on as scheduled.

If the game against ND is postponed, Duke’s next schedule game would be on Jan. 4 against Georgia Tech.

