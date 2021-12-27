College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Duke basketball fans are going to have to wait a little bit before the program plays again.

The Blue Devils are postponing their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday due to multiple positive tests within the program.

Players on the team traveled home for Christmas after the win against Virginia Tech and were then tested right when they came back on Sunday night.

Per Adam Rowe of 247Sports, multiple players tested positive after they were tested and then the program opted to postpone the Clemson contest.

Duke’s game after that would be against Notre Dame on Jan. 1 and there’s still no official word if that one will be postponed. A decision regarding that matchup will be made later in the week.

Correction on the Notre Dame game, that one is still on for right now. Determination will be made later in the week on when that game will be played. Need to have enough negative tests 3 days out so there's still a chance it could be on. https://t.co/eux5Y2EXtc — Adam Rowe (@AdamRoweTDD) December 27, 2021

This is obviously brutal for the Blue Devils as they’ve been one of the best teams in the country this season. They’re currently 12-1 and second in the AP Poll.

The college basketball world wasn’t happy when this news broke but some are hoping the Notre Dame still goes on as scheduled.

Current testing protocols don’t work with omicron. Have to either test far more frequently so teams have a chance to isolate positives or never test asymptomatic players who are vaccinated. Right now, by the time we find one or two positives, most of a team is infected. https://t.co/r1XxVoeSsN — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) December 27, 2021

Agree with Jeff on this. There are going to be a ton of cancellations the next handful of days https://t.co/ZfqbPODaGi — Russell Johnson (@RivalsJohnson) December 27, 2021

Kinda depressing reading the rumors that Duke probably won’t play either basketball game this week — Shawn Gant (@GantShawn) December 27, 2021

Of course you were going to have everyone go home for Christmas, but this was inevitable. Hopefully, the players stayed isolated until they got their results and didn’t spread it between one another. https://t.co/bL7aNJbdDI — Mitchell Gladstone (@mpgladstone) December 27, 2021

Thanks for the information Adam.! Atleast we have hopes for that game. Wishing a good recovery to the guys — ImadtheGod23 (@ImadtheG) December 27, 2021

🙏🙏🙏 — Ryan Allman (@ryanallman35) December 27, 2021

The majority of the teams that test entire team coming back from Christmas break will wind up being shut down. https://t.co/XMagx7bPx3 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 27, 2021

If the game against ND is postponed, Duke’s next schedule game would be on Jan. 4 against Georgia Tech.