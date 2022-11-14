College Basketball World Reacts To New Top 25 Rankings

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs looks on during a practice session ahead of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at Honda Center on March 27, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

It's hard to believe, but we're already one week into the 2022-23 college basketball season.

The latest college basketball Associated Press top 25 poll was released on Monday and it featured minimal changes.

The top five still consist of North Carolina, Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, and Baylor. Kansas, Duke, UCLA, Arkansas, and Creighton then round out the top 10.

Tennessee was ranked at No. 11 last week but after losing to Colorado on Sunday, it dropped to No. 22 on Monday.

These rankings led to some fascinating reactions from college basketball fans around the globe.

"As concerning as it was at times, I do like Gonzaga being rewarded for a quality win over MSU. That said, Houston has looked like the best team in the country...by a decent margin IMO," another tweet read.

We'll have to see if there's more movement in next week's poll.