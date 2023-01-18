College Basketball World Reacts To Notable Upset

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 30: Kansas State Wildcats forward Keyontae Johnson (11) looks up at the scoreboard during the men's college basketball game between the Butler Bulldogs and Kansas State Wildcats on November 30, 2022, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats took down the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks in an upset thriller at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night.

The upset victory came in electric fashion as Kansas State star Keyontae Johnson finished an alley-oop dunk to give the Wildcats the lead with just over 20 seconds remaining in overtime.

The final score finished 83-82 in favor of Kansas State.

The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this notable rivalry upset.

"Epic game winning bucket for the win. Insane game in Manhattan and Kansas State is the real deal. What a story. What a game," one fan wrote.

"Kansas v K State already up for game of the year. That was awesome basketball," another said.

"Kansas-Kansas State just now was everything great and right about college hoops. What a damn game," another added.

This upset further proves the theory that this 2022-23 college basketball season has more parity than any other season in recent memory. With tonight's result, both Kansas and Kansas State are 16-2 on the season.

Kansas was a 1.5-point favorite heading into tonight's game.