College Basketball World Reacts To Preseason Top 25 Rankings

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: Pregame festivities before the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The 2022-23 college basketball season is upon us and it features a ton of new faces - most notably with Jon Scheyer taking over at Duke for Coach K. But one tradition that isn't changing is the release of the preseason top 25 ranking.

The NCAA released their ranking today with most of the usual suspects cracking the top 10. Taking the top spot was North Carolina, fresh off a runner-up finish in the NCAA Tournament last season.

UNC are followed by Gonzaga, Houston and Kentucky to round out the top four. Reigning national champion Kansas and Baylor were tied at fifth, while Duke, UCLA, Creighton and Arkansas finished the top 10.

As you might imagine, the preseason ranking is probably the most controversial one of all and fans are making their pleasure or displeasure abundantly clear:

The NCAA poll clearly isn't feeling much of anyone out of the Big Ten ahead of the start of the season. The highest-ranked Big Ten team was Indiana, who come in at No. 13 after a middling season under head coach Mike Woodson.

Michigan was the only other Big Ten team to make the list at all and they came in at No. 22.

But we're still a few weeks away from tipoff and about a month away from some of the juicier non-conference matchups.

A lot will change between now and then.