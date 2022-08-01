College Basketball World Reacts To Rick Pitino Allegation News

NEWARK, NJ - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Rick Pitino of the Iona Gaels during a game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center on November 30, 2020 in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

Rick Pitino is no longer the head coach at Louisville - he hasn't been for several years - but allegations continue to roll in from his tenure.

According to a report from the Courier-Journal, the NCAA is alleging that Pitino was behind a bribery scheme behind a top recruitment.

"NCAA alleges Rick Pitino authorized bribery scheme behind Brian Bowen’s recruitment to University of Louisville," Tim Sullivan reports.

Bowen was a five-star recruit in the 2017 class who committed to Louisville over several other major programs.

He never played in a game for Louisville following an apparent investigation into his recruitment by the FBI.

College basketball fans aren't shocked by the news.

"The Complex Case Unit just cut and pasted from Merle Code’s book. Code was never interviewed by the NCAA about the allegations in his book. It remains to be seen if they presented any actual supporting evidence of the claim," one fan tweeted.

"In other news, water is wet," one fan added.

Pitino is currently the head coach at Iona.