College Basketball World Reacts To Rick Pitino Speculation

Iona head coach Rick Pitino on the sidelines during a game.NEWARK, NJ - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Rick Pitino of the Iona Gaels during a game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center on November 30, 2020 in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)

There’s growing speculation that Rick Pitino could leave Iona for Maryland.

His name has been mentioned a lot with regards to the Terps gig ever since Mark Turgeon left.

Pitino was finally asked about the gig in a recent interview with Zach Braziller of the New York Post and confirmed that he wants to finish his coaching career at Iona.

“My goal is to finish my career at Iona. That doesn’t mean I wouldn’t entertain to be an NBA coach again,” Pitino said. “I can’t say I won’t coach at another college, because then you look like a liar if you ever do. My total motive is to stay here. I’m a New Yorker. I want to end my career in New York. I live in a place I want to live. But you never know.”

Pitino has Iona off to a hot start this season as the program is 17-3 overall and 9-0 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

The college basketball world is still intrigued by the possibility of him going to Maryland, even if the chances are slim.

Maryland is currently 11-11 this season and isn’t likely to make the NCAA Tournament as of right now.

