College Basketball World Reacts To Significant Upset

The Marquette Golden Eagles notched a massive upset victory on Tuesday night.

Shaka Smart's squad took down the No. 6 Baylor Bears with a 96-70 final score, dominating the top-10 squad in a home game at Fiserv Forum.

The Golden Eagles' defense forced 19 turnovers and shot 48 percent from behind the three-point line. The unranked team knocked down 12 three pointers and assisted 23 baskets.

The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this shocking blowout.

"Raise your hand if you saw this coming," one fan wrote.

"This might end up being the most shocking result of the season," another added.

"Rank them you cowards," another said.

With this massive victory, Marquette moves to 6-2 on the season. Scott Drew and Baylor drop to 5-2 and will likely drop out of the top 10.

The Golden Eagles will look to continue this success in a home matchup against Wisconsin this weekend.