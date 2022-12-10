College Basketball World Reacts To Significant Upset

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 21: A view of the backboard, rim and net during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Consol Energy Center on March 21, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Down goes No. 1 Houston!

Looking to push their red-hot start to 9-0, the Crimson Tide rolled into Fertitta Center and sent the Cougars back to the locker room with their first loss of the year.

Alabama overcame a 15-point deficit at one point to rally past the top team in the land. It's second time doing so on the young season.

Something that the college hoops world reacted to on social media:

"Down goes No. 1!" tweeted AL.com. "Alabama is the first team since 1965-66 Duke to beat two No. 1 teams before New Year's Eve."

"Alabama's Nimari Burnett with one of the best perimeter defensive efforts I've seen this season against Houston's Marcus Sasserm," commented Jon Rothstein. "And the Crimson Tide? As high of an upside as any team that Nate Oats has had since he's been in Tuscaloosa."

"Alabama basketball has wins over… No. 12 Michigan State, No. 1 North Carolina [and] No. 1 Houston," noted Clint Lamb.

"Alabama goes into one of the most hostile environments in the country and defeats the #1 team in the country for the second time this season, defeating Houston 71-65. This team is so dang special and what they’re doing is incredible."

Another huge win for the Tide.