College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 29: Head Basketball Coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after a play during the first half of a college basketball game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Crisler Arena on November 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home.

The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog.

Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards, knocked down a clutch go-ahead three with just over 10 seconds remaining in the buy-game matchup.

The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this big-time upset.

"Wow big upset today in college basketball as CENTRAL MICHIGAN beat MICHIGAN - life in sports is filled with ups & downs & the key as in life is to get off the mat and fight for success," Dick Vitale wrote.

"Michigan loses a buy game to Central Michigan. The epitome of brutality," Jon Rothstein added.

Central Michigan was just 4-8 entering this contest. This loss certainly isn't a good look for Juwan Howard and his reeling Wolverines squad.