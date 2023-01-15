College Basketball World Reacts To Sunday's Massive Upset

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 1: Mascot Johnny the Thunderbird of the St. John's Red Storm cheers on the court prior to the game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Madison Square Garden on February 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Nate Shron/Getty Images)

Going into today's game against No. 6 UConn, St. John's were 14.5-point underdogs and hadn't beaten a top 10 team in nearly two years. But they proved the doubters wrong on Sunday.

The Red Storm stunned the world and shook up the Big East Conference with a decisive 85-74 win over the Huskies. Star center Joel Soriano played hero with 19 points and 13 rebounds while five of his teammates had at least 10 points.

UConn star Jordan Hawkins gave St. John's all they could handle with a game-leading 31 points of his own. But St. John's were simply more efficient with the ball, converting 10-percent more of their field goals.

St. John's fans are overjoyed by the team's performance today and believe it might be the best win of head coach Mike Anderson's tenure. Many are now looking forward to next week's big showdown with Villanova.

St. John's haven't been to the NCAA Tournament since Chris Mullin took them to the First Four in 2019. Since the, success has been pretty hard to come by for Mike Anderson.

They're 63-47 but just 26-38 in the Big East. Thus far, they have not been able to finish better than fourth in the conference standings.

Maybe this win over the Huskies will go down as just a fluke. But maybe it's a sign that the program is finally turning the corner.

Was this the biggest upset of the season?