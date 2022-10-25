College Basketball World Reacts To Surprising Transfer News

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 11: Steve Masiello head coach of the Manhattan Jaspers questions a call during the second half of their game against the Utah Utes December 11, 2021 at the Jon M Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images) Chris Gardner/Getty Images

MAAC preseason player of the year Jose Perez is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal following the dismissal of longtime Manhattan head coach Steve Masiello earlier this afternoon.

Perez originally announced his intentions to return for his senior season with the Jaspers, but this coaching change pushed him to reconsider his 2022-23 options.

College basketball insider Jaden Daly first reported the news.

The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Should be fascinating to watch the NCAA adjudicate this, seeing as he's on his third school at the moment and got a waiver to be active at Marquette," one fan wrote.

"Unless there's stuff coming out that will better explain the timing of the decision, I know I'm not the only one thinking this might be a HUGE mistake by Manhattan," another said.

"This is shocking. Not shocking that he's transferring after what went down, but the situation as a whole," another added.

This transfer decision marks the third of Perez's college basketball career. The 6-foot-5 guard spent his first two seasons with Gardener-Webb (2018-20) before transferring to Marquette (2020-21). In his lone season with Manhattan, Perez averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Not only is Manhattan losing its leading scorer, it will also enter the 2022-23 season with a new head coach for the first time in more than 11 years.

Stay tuned for news on Perez's transfer decision.