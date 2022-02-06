College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K Video

Ahead of Saturday’s classic rivalry battle between Duke and North Carolina, an ugly scene unfolded involving Coach K and Tar Heels fans.

A group of UNC fans began chanting an NSFW message at the longtime Duke head coach before the game. To make matters worse, Krzyzewski was in the middle of shaking hands with the North Carolina coaching staff.

Warning: the video contains explicit language.

They're not saying "Farewell Coach K"…

No matter how you feel about Coach K, this is a pretty classless display by a group of UNC fans.

College basketball fans aren’t happy.

“Stay classy, UNC,” one fan said.

"A disgraceful display. The GOAT shut them up and got the last laugh though. Fitting that Ks grandson was holding the ball when the game was over," said a passionate Duke fan.