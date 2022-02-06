College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K Video

Ahead of Saturday’s classic rivalry battle between Duke and North Carolina, an ugly scene unfolded involving Coach K and Tar Heels fans.
A group of UNC fans began chanting an NSFW message at the longtime Duke head coach before the game. To make matters worse, Krzyzewski was in the middle of shaking hands with the North Carolina coaching staff.
Warning: the video contains explicit language.
They’re not saying “Farewell Coach K”… pic.twitter.com/72e9CAoGLh
— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) February 5, 2022
No matter how you feel about Coach K, this is a pretty classless display by a group of UNC fans.
College basketball fans aren’t happy.
“Stay classy, UNC,” one fan said.
Stay classy, UNC. 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/RfBsP3ayEt
— AGirlisAryaStark (@erineileen23) February 6, 2022
“A disgraceful display. The GOAT shut them up and got the last laugh though. Fitting that Ks grandson was holding the ball when the game was over,” said a passionate Duke fan.
A disgraceful display. The GOAT shut them up and got the last laugh though. Fitting that Ks grandson was holding the ball when the game was over.
— Nathan Roland (@daddynat15) February 6, 2022
“Rivalries are cool and all…but this sucks,” said a fan.
Rivalries are cool and all…but this sucks.
— WiscoChrisco (@Lueds35) February 5, 2022
Others think fans shouldn’t get so worked up about this.
“If you have a problem with this, you are a loser,” another commented.
If you have a problem with this, you are a loser. https://t.co/aBQEjX6fe6
— Harks (@_ryanharks) February 6, 2022
“Coach K wouldn’t have it any other way. Just bc its his last game doesn’t mean Carolina fans gotta clap for and celebrate the dude,” another commented.
Coach K wouldn't have it any other way. Just bc its his last game doesnt mean Carolina fans gotta clap for and celebrate the dude
— Sports Talk Spicer (@SportsSpicer) February 6, 2022
Coach K is one of the best coaches in the game. It’s a bit surprising UNC fans weren’t a bit more welcoming (kidding).
Duke, meanwhile, looked like one of the best teams in the country on Saturday night in a 87-67 win.