College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K Video

Mike Krzyzewski is fired up during a Duke game vs. Notre Dame.DURHAM, NC - FEBRUARY 07: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils challenges the fans to get up and cheer during their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 7, 2015 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 90-60. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Ahead of Saturday’s classic rivalry battle between Duke and North Carolina, an ugly scene unfolded involving Coach K and Tar Heels fans.

A group of UNC fans began chanting an NSFW message at the longtime Duke head coach before the game. To make matters worse, Krzyzewski was in the middle of shaking hands with the North Carolina coaching staff.

Warning: the video contains explicit language. 

No matter how you feel about Coach K, this is a pretty classless display by a group of UNC fans.

College basketball fans aren’t happy.

“Stay classy, UNC,” one fan said.

“A disgraceful display. The GOAT shut them up and got the last laugh though. Fitting that Ks grandson was holding the ball when the game was over,” said a passionate Duke fan. 

“Rivalries are cool and all…but this sucks,” said a fan. 

Others think fans shouldn’t get so worked up about this.

“If you have a problem with this, you are a loser,” another commented.

“Coach K wouldn’t have it any other way. Just bc its his last game doesn’t mean Carolina fans gotta clap for and celebrate the dude,” another commented.

Coach K is one of the best coaches in the game. It’s a bit surprising UNC fans weren’t a bit more welcoming (kidding).

Duke, meanwhile, looked like one of the best teams in the country on Saturday night in a 87-67 win.

