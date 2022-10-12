College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo

MADISON, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 20: Michigan Wolverine Head Coach Juwan Howard speaks to the media about the fight after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center on February 20, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him.

Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.

There doesn't seem to be bad blood between Howard and Gard anymore, based on this latest photo from the Big 10 media day:

College basketball fans are also excited that this beef has been put to bed.

After the Howard incident occurred, he was suspended for the rest of the regular season by the NCAA. He was then reinstated and got to coach the Wolverines in the conference tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

There shouldn't be another incident when these two teams play on Feb. 14 and Feb. 26 next season.