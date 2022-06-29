College Basketball World Reacts To The Rod Strickland News

Long Island is reportedly choosing to go in a different direction with its basketball program, firing Derek Kellogg and bringing in Bronx native and former All-NBA guard Rod Strickland.

The news came down on Wednesday courtesy of CBS via 247Sports. Strickland is inheriting a team that finished third in the NEC last season and one that has never finished below .500 in conference play under its former coach.

College hoops fans reacted to the Rod Strickland news on social media.

"Hiring the man who was such a success at developing guards John Wall and Eric Bledsoe for John Calipari when he took over at UK in 2009," tweeted Kentucky journalism Hall of Famer Oscar Combs.

"Whoa that’s pretty interesting on a few levels," said Dan Wolken.

"Very interesting move," replied Zach Braziller. "Very late."

"Very very late in the cycle to let guys go. I feel for the staff," said another user. "There are very few D1 openings left. SCST and a few miscellaneous assistant openings here and there are all that is left. Brutal."

"This is a bummer for DK," another said. "[With] Bryant moving to America East and Wagner getting a new coach, he could have won that league again and his record in conference has been pretty solid. LIU was dumb to fire their previous coach too before DK. Arrogant [AD’s] gonna arrogant AD I guess."

Rod Strickland is back in New York after a G-League stint and several years as an assistant with South Florida from 2014-2017.