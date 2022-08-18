College Basketball World Reacts To Thursday Bronny James Rumor

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On Thursday, a report suggested there is a new program in the hunt for Bronny James.

According to a report from On3 Sports, the Memphis Tigers are the newest program to show interest in the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

It didn't take long before fans started flocking to social media to react to the news. They aren't surprised that Memphis is interested, given LeBron's affinity for head coach Penny Hardaway.

"Don’t let the articles fool you Memphis’s involvement with Bronny isn’t anything new," a fan said. "Penny was one of the only coaches watching James at Peach Jam."

"This recruitment (whether it happens or not) has always made sense," another fan said.

"Bronny James to Memphis? LeBron loves Penny btw.." another fan said.

Growing up, LeBron said he wanted to be like Penny. "Penny was one of my favorite players growing up. I kind of idolized Michael Jordan, but I wanted to be like Penny," he said.

Where will Bronny James play his college ball?