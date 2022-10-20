College Basketball World Reacts To Tom Izzo Warning News

EAST LANSING, MI - OCTOBER 20: Tom Izzo head coach of the Michigan State Spartans mens basketball team looks on during a football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium on October 20, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Veteran college basketball coach Tom Izzo has been an outspoken opponent of the new transfer-portal era in the sport.

In fact, he's so against today's transfer uptick that he's willing to fail if it means doing things the way he's done it for decades.

“We could be damn good and start out 1-7, so everybody be ready for it…What’s the first thing everyone’s going to say? ‘Should have gone to the transfer portal.’ I don’t give a damn," Izzo said, per team insider Kyle Austin.

The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this statement from Izzo.

"That’s my coach," one fan wrote.

"Excuses already! Lol," another said.

"I too am a fan of setting expectations so low that I can never be disappointed," another added.

Here's what Izzo had to say about the transfer portal earlier this year, per Spartan Nation:

“I don’t think it’s great for the game and I think there’s drawbacks,” Izzo said. “I think it’s bad for the kids. … I think kids are making a lot of bad decisions because we’re teaching them that the minute something goes tough, to get the hell out of dodge."

Tom Izzo and the Spartans are coming off a second-round exit in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The team lost graduating seniors and 2021-22 leading scorers Marcus Bingham and Gabe Brown. Senior Joey Hauser elected to return for another season.

Izzo and Michigan State have the No. 3 overall recruiting class in 2023, per 247Sports.

Four out of the Spartans' first five games of the season will be played against ranked opponents.