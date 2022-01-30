College Basketball World Shocked By Major Saturday Upset

There’s still over a month until March Madness but that doesn’t mean major college basketball upsets can’t happen before the tournament.

Alabama has taken down No. 4 Baylor at home, 87-78, and is now 14-7 on the season.

The Crimson Tide had four players score in double figures and were led by Jahvon Quinerly. He finished with 20 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Jaden Shackelford was right behind him with a near double-double (19 points and nine rebounds). Juwan Gary and JD Davison combined for 29 more of Alabama’s points to help pull off the upset.

The college basketball world is fired up about this upset on social media.

Can never get tired of hearing Rammer Jammer https://t.co/qggJxljMRK — EDM (@Velcrostuck) January 29, 2022

Man that was fun. Aren’t you supposed to rush the court though?!? Or is that just when you are favored to beat someone? Anyway #RollTide #BallandOats https://t.co/IeG1xo9rLF — Scott Moyer (@ScottyDeezAL) January 29, 2022

Listen to that crowd the SEC is just different https://t.co/67bQmRA8tM — Evan Drake Underwood 🥋 (@evanunderwood32) January 29, 2022

Alabama can beat ANY team in the country but can also lose to a No. 11 seed in March https://t.co/OwTH5JpaLp — Mike Alessandrini (@AFootballMike) January 29, 2022

Alabama takes down 4th ranked Baylor. The Tide now has wins over 3 of the Final Four teams from last season. https://t.co/kLMgUrdjcQ — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) January 29, 2022

Another Quad 1 win over a team that has seven of them. https://t.co/WHoQtkUJtq — Travis Reier (@travisreier) January 29, 2022

Alabama is one of the sneaky-good teams in college basketball this season and is only adding to its tournament resume with this win.

Baylor falls to 18-3 after this loss and will also surely fall in next week’s AP Poll. The Bears will get West Virginia up next before a massive showdown against No. 5 Kansas on Feb. 5.