College Basketball World Shocked By Saturday Night Upset

Who says upsets in college basketball can’t happen in December?

Alabama played Gonzaga on Saturday night and jumped out to a 16-point lead going into halftime. The Crimson Tide were then able to do just enough in the second half to win 91-82, and secure the upset.

Gonzaga couldn’t keep up from the perimeter, which was one of the biggest differences in the game. Alabama went 13-of-34 from the three-point range.

Alabama had two players with 20+ points, with one of them being Jaden Shackelford. He finished with 28 points and collected nine boards along with two assists.

JD Davison was the other player with 20 points and he also had five rebounds along with three assists.

This win got the Crimson Tide to 7-1 overall and there’s no doubt that they’ll be moving up from No. 16 in the next AP poll. Gonzaga fell to 7-2 after it lost to Duke on Nov. 26.

The college basketball community was a bit stunned by this result as Alabama went out to Seattle and sent a message to not just the SEC, but the country.

FINAL: No. 16 Alabama 91, No. 3 Gonzaga 82. In Seattle. Decent day for Alabama athletics. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 5, 2021

Alabama takes down Gonzaga in Seattle Huge win for the program pic.twitter.com/vf4ZI9EMeY — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) December 5, 2021

ALABAMA JUST BEAT GONZAGA 91-82 — Jayde Saylor (@JaydeSaylor) December 5, 2021

Lest you believe Alabama is only a football school, Alabama just beat No. 3 Gonzaga. Huge win for Nate Oats and Co. — John Talty (@JTalty) December 5, 2021

Alabama had to go "over the top" of Gonzaga's defense to win tonight's game. Crimson Tide finished 13-34 from three-point range. https://t.co/fFeer4pKyu — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 5, 2021

What would an Alabama over Bulldogs (Georgia FB/Gonzaga MBB) parlay pay out? Heck of a night for the Tide in a rare pair of underdog spots. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 5, 2021

Alabama beating Gonzaga in Seattle is a great win for the SEC and Nate Oats is an excellent coach Gonzaga is very good…but I hope people remember this game when they don’t lose in their bad conference and people want to rank them #1 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 5, 2021

Final: Alabama 91, Gonzaga 82. Zags missed a bunch of FTs and Bama made a bunch of 3s, but Gonzaga has to be concerned with how easily Bama's guards carved them up. Good showcase game for Alabama freshman guard J.D. Davison (20 pts) in front of several pro scouts. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) December 5, 2021

Alabama fans after knocking off #3 Gonzaga in basketball and winning the SEC Championship vs. #1 Georgia pic.twitter.com/FnCxAxIJyy — Bradley Paterik (@bradhawkdown) December 5, 2021

Alabama basketball just smoked Gonzaga. Nate Oats is doing big things with this program. — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) December 5, 2021

Gonzaga will have a home matchup against Merrimack on Dec. 9 to try and bounce back while Alabama will play Houston on Dec. 11.