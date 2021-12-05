The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Saturday Night Upset

Alabama head coach Nate Oats.

Who says upsets in college basketball can’t happen in December?

Alabama played Gonzaga on Saturday night and jumped out to a 16-point lead going into halftime. The Crimson Tide were then able to do just enough in the second half to win 91-82, and secure the upset.

Gonzaga couldn’t keep up from the perimeter, which was one of the biggest differences in the game. Alabama went 13-of-34 from the three-point range.

Alabama had two players with 20+ points, with one of them being Jaden Shackelford. He finished with 28 points and collected nine boards along with two assists.

JD Davison was the other player with 20 points and he also had five rebounds along with three assists.

This win got the Crimson Tide to 7-1 overall and there’s no doubt that they’ll be moving up from No. 16 in the next AP poll. Gonzaga fell to 7-2 after it lost to Duke on Nov. 26.

The college basketball community was a bit stunned by this result as Alabama went out to Seattle and sent a message to not just the SEC, but the country.

Gonzaga will have a home matchup against Merrimack on Dec. 9 to try and bounce back while Alabama will play Houston on Dec. 11.

