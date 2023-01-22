College Basketball World Shocked By Stunning Upset Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS - MARCH 12: A detail of a referee holding a Spalding basketball as the Minnesota Golden Gophers play against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first round of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament at Conseco Fieldhouse on March 12, 2009 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

There have been some pretty wild upsets in college basketball this season , but few if any will be as big as the one we just had today.

No. 1 Houston has just been shocked at home against conference rival Temple, losing 56-55. Temple's Damian Dunn and Zach Hicks combined for 28 points, while no Houston player scored more than 13.

It marked the first time in decades that Temple has defeated the No. 1 team in the nation. Combined with Kansas losing at home to TCU yesterday, it marked the first time that the 1 and 2 teams both fell at home over the span of two days.

It's not the first time Houston have lost at home this season though. They fell to a ranked Alabama team last month when they were the No. 1 team, and dropped to No. 5 before reclaiming the top spot a few weeks later.

The wider college basketball world is just as stunned as Houston were.

This season there have been three No. 1 teams in the nation - North Carolina, Purdue and Houston. There aren't any undefeated teams remaining in college basketball right now though.

Everyone is beatable and everyone has been beaten.

March Madness this year is going to be pretty fun with no obvious frontrunner and everybody being susceptible to the big upset this season.