College Basketball World Stunned By Saturday’s Coach Firing

FGCU head coach Michael Fly on the sidelineSUNRISE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 22: Head coach Michael Fly of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles looks on against the Florida Gators during the Orange Bowl Classic at BB&T Center on December 22, 2018 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A major firing has happened in college basketball that’s left fans pretty shocked.

Florida Gulf Coast head coach Michael Fly has been let go from the school even though the program had a strong season. Fly led FGC to a 21-11 record while also going 10-6 in the ASUN Conference.

This was FGC’s best season since 2017-18 when the team had Joe Dooley as the head coach. Dooley led the Eagles to a 23-11 record that season, h=though they lost in the NIT.

The Eagles look like an easy lock to play in the NIT this season as well as this is their first season above .500 since that 2017-18 year.

The college basketball world is stunned that Fly has lost his job.

A search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

