College Basketball World Stunned By Saturday’s Coach Firing

A major firing has happened in college basketball that’s left fans pretty shocked.

Florida Gulf Coast head coach Michael Fly has been let go from the school even though the program had a strong season. Fly led FGC to a 21-11 record while also going 10-6 in the ASUN Conference.

Florida Gulf Coast has parted with Michael Fly, source told @Stadium. Fly went 21-11 this season and 10-6 in the ASUN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 5, 2022

This was FGC’s best season since 2017-18 when the team had Joe Dooley as the head coach. Dooley led the Eagles to a 23-11 record that season, h=though they lost in the NIT.

The Eagles look like an easy lock to play in the NIT this season as well as this is their first season above .500 since that 2017-18 year.

The college basketball world is stunned that Fly has lost his job.

Some of these AD’s are delusional https://t.co/9styegn2CK — Shawn Gibbons (@Gibbons97) March 5, 2022

That gets you fired in the Atlantic Sun? Interesting Big East standards are so much lower. https://t.co/T4afvtjTXO — Jason Strachman (@jstrachm) March 5, 2022

I hate this. This is a bad decision by the AD. https://t.co/BNts6TF9TK — JUCOadvocate – Brandon Goble (@JUCOadvocate) March 5, 2022

A Coach goes 21-11 and gets fired. This is why I don’t want to Coach College ball. There is no way in the world you fire a coach who is winning 20+ games. I rather stick to the high school level. https://t.co/2cwDY9ePTh — Wayne Davis (@TheYoungWD) March 5, 2022

Terrible.. a man who recruits Florida very well, has alot of passion and is a tremendous hard worker on and off the court. https://t.co/PS7W3OJhBp — GetOnTheBaselinePodcast (@GOTBPodcast) March 5, 2022

I already had FGCU on my list of about 25 teams confirmed to NOT be participating in the CBI or Basketball Classic.

Now the Eagles are searching for a new coach after a 20 win season. https://t.co/JwPX8b4Ftn — Happening Hoops (@happeninghoops) March 5, 2022

What’s crazy is that he nailed 2 good transfer pickups with Dunn-Martin and Samuel but clearly he needed to win ASUN or this was gonna be the result. https://t.co/85tHSKzPeg — Tristan Freeman (@hoopsnut351) March 5, 2022

Woah. Thought Fly bought himself at least one more year with how well FGCU played down the stretch, but obviously it wasn't enough. https://t.co/q7GVMS10EQ — Damien Sordelett (@DamienSordelett) March 5, 2022

There has to be something more to this. https://t.co/SUJWm4tOUY — Brian (@sportsmatters) March 5, 2022

A search for a new head coach will begin immediately.