College Basketball World Stunned By Tonight's Big Ten Upset

No. 1 Purdue went down in a Big Ten upset on Saturday night.

The top-ranked Boilermakers fell to the No. 19 Indiana Hoosiers 79-74 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

This upset loss came despite a massive 33-point, 18-rebound performance from National Player of the Year frontrunner Zach Edey.

Indiana was led by star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who finished the game with 25 points and seven rebounds.

The college basketball world took to Twitter to react to this loss for the nation's No. 1 team.

"That was fun. Just sat in a local bar in Southern Indiana with everybody rooting ... and shouting for IU! Good times!" one fan wrote.

"BOILER DOOOOOOOWNNNNNN!!!!!!!!!!!!" another said.

"That should humble some Purdue folks," another added.

This marks Purdue's just second loss of the 2022-23 season. With this massive home win, the Hoosiers should shoot well up in next week's national rankings.