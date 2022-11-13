College Basketball World Stunned By Top 15 Upset On Sunday

KNOXVILLE, TN - MARCH 2: A Tennessee Volunteers basketball sits on the court before a college basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Kentucky Wildcats on March 2, 2019, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A top college basketball team in the SEC lost in stunning fashion on Sunday.

Tennessee, who won its opening game against Tennessee Tech last Monday, fell to Colorado on Sunday afternoon after the latter lost to Grambling by nine on Friday.

The Vols were up by two at halftime before they were outscored by 14 in the second half to lose, 78-66.

This upset shocked the college basketball community, especially since Tennessee is No. 11 in the country.

On Friday, Colorado lost at Grambling by nine. Today, it beat Tennessee by 12. Anarchy? Nope. Just College Basketball," Jon Rothstein tweeted.

"Colorado smacking Tennessee in a “neutral site game” held in Nashville is a huge victory not just for Colorado but for the Pac 12 as a whole. And this is on the heels of Colorado losing earlier this week to Grambling. Wow!" another tweet read.

It's never too early for upsets in college basketball.