College Basketball World Surprised By 5-Star Commitment Today

Cody Williams, the No. 5 small forward in the nation, committed to the Colorado Buffaloes as a member of the 2023 class on Wednesday.

This commitment marks the first five-star recruit to join the Colorado program since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007.

Williams, who plays for Perry High School in Arizona, selected Tad Boyle's program over in-state options Arizona and Arizona State. His most recent official visit took place when he traveled to Tucson on October 7.

The college basketball world was understandably surprised by this commitment.

"Well, that's nice. Out of Arizona too. I'm sure that won't bother anyone," one fan wrote.

"Wow, what a get for Tad Boyle and the #CUBuffs. This hasn't been the norm in Boulder, but there will be a real star freshman on campus next year," another added.

'Skooooooo Buffs," another said.

Under longtime head coach Tad Boyle, Colorado made its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2016 this past season. The team tipped of its 2022-23 season with a win over UC Riverside on Monday.

With this commitment from Williams, Colorado currently has the No. 40 recruiting class in 2023.