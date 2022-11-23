College Basketball World Wants Prominent Coach To Be Fired

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

It's safe to say the Patrick Ewing experiment at Georgetown has run its course - at least that's what social media thinks.

Following another disastrous loss this week, fans flocked to social media to suggest it's time to move on from the former Hoyas legend. A 9-28 record over the past two seasons seems to suggest they're right.

"Patrick Ewing is not making it through the season. Yes, I know he's a Georgteown legend and they don't want to fire him. But I don't think they'll have a choice," Maryland reporter Jeff Ermann said.

"If you have any respect for the program, university, or alumni you will fire Ewing immediately!" another fan said.

"Georgetown basketball needs to fire Patrick Ewing so badly. Not sure how he’s made it this long," added a third.

It's clear fans are ready to move on from Ewing, despite his status as a legendary figure within the program - at least on the court.