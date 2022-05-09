College Basketball's Leading Shot Blocker Announces His Decision

LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 15: A detail of an official NCAA Men's Basketball game ball made by Wilson is seen on the court as the Iowa State Cyclones play against the Connecticut Huskies during the second round of the 2012 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 15, 2012 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Despite leading college basketball in blocks last year, Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp couldn't lead the Hilltoppers into any sort of postseason tournament. Will Sharp return to WKU for another run next season though?

Per Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated, Sharp has decided to stay at Western Kentucky. This news comes amid reports that he was getting ready to transfer.

In a statement, Sharp admitted that he spoke to several schools and visited another. But he realized in the end that Western Kentucky was where he wanted to stay.

"After talking to several schools and visiting another school, I realized again where my heart really was, here at WKU," Sharp said, via WKUSports.com. "I really appreciate everyone who took the time out of their schedule to talk to me. Everything that I need is right here at Western Kentucky. Lastly, to all of our fans – THANK YOU for all of your support you've given me, and I can't wait to see you all back in a sold out Diddle Arena this fall. I am BACK!!"

As recently as Sunday, reports had Sharp all but ready to take his talents to The Show-Me State and join the Missouri Tigers. Last season Sharp had more blocks on his own (148) than Missouri had as a team (134).

At 7-foot-5, Jamarion Sharp is the tallest basketball player in Division I and ranks among the tallest living humans. He joined Western Kentucky in 2021 after playing two seasons at John A. Logan junior college.

Sharp made an immediate impact for the Hilltoppers, averaging 8.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. But his 4.6 blocks per game went on to lead the nation, while his 148 total blocks were second in Division I.

Sharp won the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year award - and attracted further interest from top colleges.

If Sharp can build off last year's success next season, he might get some added attention by the NBA.