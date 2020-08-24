The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

2 Prominent College Coaches Getting Mentioned For NBA Jobs

A general view of the Philadelphia 76ers arena.PHILADELPHIA - OCTOBER 27: A general view of the stadium during the game between the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on October 27, 2010 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Two prominent college basketball head coaches are starting to get mentioned for potential NBA coaching vacancies.

The Philadelphia 76ers were swept by the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The 4-0 sweep will likely result in the termination of head coach Brett Brown. The Sixers are widely expected to part ways with the veteran NBA coach.

Unsurprisingly, Villanova head coach Jay Wright is being mentioned for the opening. The Wildcats’ head coach has been linked to the NBA on multiple occasions. He’s been at Villanova for a long time – and probably will continue to be there – but perhaps the NBA will be able to lure him away.

Wright is one of several head coaches possibly being targeted by the Sixers.

Wright is not the only college basketball head coach who is being discussed in NBA circles. Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is also reportedly an option for teams, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

” Howard has an obviously strong resume as a player and later an assistant under Erik Spoelstra. He interviewed for Lakers, Cavs before taking UM job,” Wojnarowski reports.

There is a definite uncertainty with college sports right now. If a prominent college coach was ever going to make the jump to the NBA, this would be the time to consider it.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.