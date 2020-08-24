2 Prominent College Coaches Getting Mentioned For NBA Jobs

Two prominent college basketball head coaches are starting to get mentioned for potential NBA coaching vacancies.

The Philadelphia 76ers were swept by the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The 4-0 sweep will likely result in the termination of head coach Brett Brown. The Sixers are widely expected to part ways with the veteran NBA coach.

Unsurprisingly, Villanova head coach Jay Wright is being mentioned for the opening. The Wildcats’ head coach has been linked to the NBA on multiple occasions. He’s been at Villanova for a long time – and probably will continue to be there – but perhaps the NBA will be able to lure him away.

Wright is one of several head coaches possibly being targeted by the Sixers.

Sixers are expected to let go

Brett Brown, according to @ShamsCharania Candidates according to Shams Jay Wright

Ty Lue

76ers assistant Ime Udoka

Kings coach Dave Joerger pic.twitter.com/8aAoP2xiI7 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 24, 2020

Wright is not the only college basketball head coach who is being discussed in NBA circles. Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is also reportedly an option for teams, according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

” Howard has an obviously strong resume as a player and later an assistant under Erik Spoelstra. He interviewed for Lakers, Cavs before taking UM job,” Wojnarowski reports.

There is a definite uncertainty with college sports right now. If a prominent college coach was ever going to make the jump to the NBA, this would be the time to consider it.