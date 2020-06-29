The Spun

College Football’s 10 Most-Difficult Schedules In 2020

A general view of a game being played between Rutgers and Maryland.COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 29: The Maryland Terrapins offense lines up against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights defense during the first half of their game at Byrd Stadium on November 29, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The 2020 college football season is about two months away. The state of the season is still in some doubt – several major programs have reported multiple positive coronavirus cases – but right now, things are going on as planned.

Student-athletes have begun to return to campus, with fall camps scheduled to begin in about a month. The regular season is set to kick off at the beginning of September.

Who’s excited?

We certainly are, though the following 10 programs might not be. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, here are the 10 most-difficult schedules in college football for the 2020 regular season.

  1. Maryland
  2. South Carolina
  3. Alabama
  4. LSU
  5. Iowa
  6. Nebraska
  7. Arkansas
  8. Georgia Tech
  9. Ole Miss
  10. USC

The Terrapins have been recruiting well under Mike Locksley, but they might struggle to notch more than a few wins this season.

Maryland’s 2020 schedule is absolutely brutal. The Terps play at West Virginia in the non-conference, host Minnesota to start Big Ten play and finish the year with the following four-game slate:

  • at Michigan
  • vs. Ohio State
  • at Penn State
  • vs. Michigan State

As far as four-game stretches go, they don’t get much tougher than that. Unsurprisingly, ESPN’s Football Power Index is projecting the Terps to go 3.8 – 8.2 in 2020.

Perhaps Maryland will surprise everyone in 2020, though. The Terps will certainly have plenty of chances to impress this fall.


