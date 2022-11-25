College Football Analyst: 'Almost Impossible' For Nebraska To Compete For Big Ten Titles

Much has been made over the difficulty Nebraska has had as a football program over the past decade. But as the Cornhuskers prepare to begin a new era of football (which is expected to be under the leadership of Matt Rhule), one analyst believes that they're going nowhere fast.

In a recent appearance on CBS Sports, college football analyst Barrett Sallee painted a rather pessimistic picture of Nebraska's Big Ten title hopes. He said that he considers it "almost impossible" for them to compete for a conference title.

"(As a contender) in the Big Ten overall (they're) a long way away," Sallee said. "This is not Ohio State. This is not Michigan. This isn't even Penn State. This isn't even Wisconsin. This is a Nebraska program that is an afterthought. First things first - contend for the Big Ten West. That's not that high of a bar. That's something that's been hard for them to attain at this point. But contending for the Big Ten title? I think it's almost impossible at this point..."

Sallee explained that it would take winning the Big Ten West multiple times and proving that they have the talent to match Ohio State and Michigan before they can realistically compete for the conference crown.

Nothing ever seems impossible in college football though as new schools come out of nowhere to be top teams in the country on a yearly basis.

But as it stands, with the way Nebraska has been over the past five-plus years, they're certainly not on the level of the top schools like Ohio State and Michigan for at this very moment.

All of that said, Nebraska has not been having a good time in the Big Ten since joining nearly a decade ago. They had some initial success early, but the recruiting well has largely dried up since then.

How long will it take for Nebraska to return to the Big Ten Championship Game?