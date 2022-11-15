College Football Analyst Is Not Happy With Alabama Fans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Alabama Crimson Tide fans react in the second half of the AllState Sugar Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It's not often that Alabama finds itself on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff picture. But with two losses and nearly a third this past Saturday, some fans are calling for changes to Nick Saban's coaching staff.

Something that SEC Network analyst Chris Doering says is ridiculous.

The fans need to shut up about the coordinators. You have the greatest coach in the history of college football. He knows what needs to be done. I look around at people talking about this being the poorest job that he’s done as a head coach. He’s going to make adjustments that he sees fit. You have the fortune of having a guy that knows exactly what his team needs. He’s always in touch with what’s going on.

Many had the pitchforks out for OC Bill O'Brien following the Tide's performance in Oxford.

But the idea that a two-loss season is what sends Alabama fans into a tailspin speaks to the program's dominance over the past decade-plus.