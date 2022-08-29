College Football Analyst Is Predicting Significant Coach Firing

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This could be Scott Frost's final season at Nebraska.

His sixth season got off to a terrible start on Saturday when the Cornhuskers blew an 11-point lead to the Northwestern Wildcats. They lost another one-score game, 31-28, and are now 5-21 under Frost in one-score games during his tenure.

That's led to Josh Pate of 247Sports saying that Frost will likely be out of Lincoln by the end of the season.

"I heard a lot of people saying he needs the Oklahoma game to save his job — Scott Frost doesn't need the Oklahoma game to save his job," Pate said via 247Sports. "He needs the North Dakota game. He needs the Georgia Southern game. I don't know where in the world we slip into this trance of thinking there are any gimmes or layups for Nebraska right now. They have to come home from Ireland and play a football game six days later. Then they have another once against, by the way, Clay Helton's Georgia Southern Eagles. Then OU comes in there. At the very least, Saturday had major Every Given Saturday Tour ramifications."

Frost is 15-30 as the Cornhuskers head coach and is going nowhere fast. He hasn't led them to a winning season since he took the job in 2017.

If that doesn't change this season, he's likely going to find himself out of a job.

Nebraska's next contest will be against North Dakota on Sept. 3.