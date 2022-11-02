College Football Analyst Makes Clear Pick Between Michigan, Clemson

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines participates in warmups with is team on the field prior to their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan was just on the outside looking in when the first College Football Playoff ranking was released last night. But with Clemson filling in the No. 4 spot that the Wolverines hope to occupy, one analyst made his pick between the two programs.

During Tuesday's edition of The Hard Count , On3 Sports analyst J.D. PicKell asserted that the Wolverines should be ranked higher than the Tigers in the College Football Playoff. He said that he would have a hard time picking against Michigan if the two teams had to face off.

"I think Michigan is one of the top four teams in the country and I would love to see a Michigan-Clemson game. I'd have a hard time picking against Michigan," PicKell said.

PicKell understood that the Selection Committee was likely reluctant to select Michigan as a top four team due to their light non-conference schedule. But he believes they'll ultimately get in so long as they beat Ohio State and win the Big Ten Championship Game.

Michigan and Clemson have never faced off in their storied histories - neither in the regular season nor in a bowl game.

But if Michigan and Clemson both win out, there's a pretty good chance that they're on opposing sides for the first time ever in the Peach Bowl or the Fiesta Bowl.

The pressure is on both teams to finish these final few weeks strong. A single misstep could be the difference between making the CFP and missing it.

Who would you pick in a Clemson-Michigan game?