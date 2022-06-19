College Football Analyst Makes Opinion On Urban Meyer Very Clear

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer lost a lot of respect over his behavior and actions as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars before his firing after 13 games. But one analyst believes that Meyer's exile from football shouldn't be a permanent thing.

During the most recent edition of his Late Kick podcast, college football analyst Josh Pate said that he'd like to have Meyer back in college football. He dismissed the idea that Meyer needs to repair his image over the controversies that got him booted out of Jacksonville.

"They say 'Well he's going to have to repair and rehabilitate his image.' From who? For who?" Pate said. "He's not running for public office... If you're a college football coach you have to appeal to one group of people: The people who are going to hire you and their fanbase..."

Pate explained that if Meyer can simply create a convincing program that can recruit well, it won't matter where he goes. He said that if Meyer wants to be a college coach, someone will give him the opportunity.

Urban Meyer tried his hand at NFL football after leaving Ohio State after the 2018 season. It was his first-ever NFL coaching job, and there were controversies from the get go.

After a 2-11 start combined with a litany of issues where his leadership was called into question, Meyer was fired.

But Meyer has yet to reveal his plans for the 2022 football season. It's probably too late for him to get a head coaching job in college, but if he takes 2022 off, we could see him return in 2023 - assuming he's still interested.

Will Urban Meyer return to college football?