College Football Analyst Makes 'Outrageous' Georgia Prediction

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Baylor Bears on January 01, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the nation and made it clear they were the top dogs this week by destroying rival South Carolina.

But as good as they've been through the first three weeks of the season, one college football analyst believes that they're on the verge of being historically great. Appearing on SEC This Morning, analyst Peter Burns declared that Georgia will go down as "one of the greatest college football teams we've ever seen."

Burns said that not only will Georgia go undefeated, they will not have any opponents finish within single digits of them.

“The Georgia Bulldogs are going to go down as one of the greatest college football teams we’ve ever seen,” Burns said. “They will go undefeated this entire season, and they will not have an opponent get within single digits of them.”

That would certainly be an accomplishment if Georgia could pull that off. Even the 2019 LSU Tigers and 2020 Alabama Crimson Tide - widely regarded as two of the best teams of the best teams ever - both allowed at least one team to get within a touchdown of beating them.

But it certainly does seem possible.

Last year's Georgia Bulldogs only had two games where they didn't win by double digits - the season-opener against Clemson and their SEC Championship loss to Alabama.

The season is still young though and there is plenty of time for Georgia to make a mistake or get his with a wave of bad luck.

Will the Bulldogs be as good as Peter Burns says they will?