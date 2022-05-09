College Football Analyst Names Alabama's Biggest "Worry"

Given how superb their recruiting and on-field results have been for the past generation, Alabama football seldom has any weaknesses in a given year. But one college football analyst believes there's one positional unit that might be a worry.

In a recent feature for 247Sports, college football analyst Brad Crawford suggested that Alabama's offensive line depth may not be as stout as usual. He noted that the short-handed unit gave up 12 sacks in their recent spring game.

Crawford pointed out that Alabama was dealing with injuries in that game. But the lack of depth may be a problem.

Via 247Sports:

"If you watched Alabama's spring game last month, you saw the Crimson Tide's biggest weakness front and center, albeit undermanned a bit. The offensive line yielded 12 sacks with multiple starters out and while the addition of Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen will help, it's an obvious position group of skepticism from outsiders for the defending SEC champions. Heisman winner Bryce Young will need time to operate and gel with an all-new group of wide receivers, not to mention the need for holes to open with Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs taking over as Alabama's first-team running back."

The Alabama Crimson Tide lost star left tackle Evan Neal to the NFL Draft. Set to replace him is Tyler Steen, a three-year starter from Vanderbilt.

It remains to be seen if Neal's replacement can replicate his production. But Alabama has lost elite offensive linemen to the NFL before and not felt any significant downgrades the following year.

Should Alabama fans be concerned about the offensive line heading into 2022?