College Football Analyst Names 'Best Case Scenario' For Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season sits over four months away, but that hasn't stopped analysts from making predictions.

Earlier Wednesday morning, 247Sports took a look at the Big Ten. The site gave the best and worst-case scenarios for every team in the conference - with Ohio State being the only undefeated team in the "ideal" world for the Buckeyes.

The conversation eventually shifted to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who could compete for the Big Ten West crown if all goes well. According to 247Sports, the BEST the Huskers could hope for is a 9-3 campaign.

Here's why, via 247Sports:

Given Scott Frost's well-documented struggles with the Huskers, you're not going to see many prognosticators slotting Nebraska with a potential 9-3 finish this fall. Can you blame them? But in this optimistic projection, the Iowa showdown in the regular-season finale is the difference in an eight and nine-win campaign. One of the three losses comes to Oklahoma, by the way

Unfortunately, if all doesn't go well, 247Sports thinks the Huskers end up with a 6-6 campaign.

"In a contract year for Frost with his back against the wall, Nebraska would have to fall off the face of the earth to fail to qualify for a bowl game considering the Huskers miss Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State from the other side of the conference," the site said.

How many games will Nebraska win next season?