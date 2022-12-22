College Football Analyst Names Biggest 'Grinch' This Year

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 22: Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies talks at midfield with Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Aggies 45-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

In honor of the holiday season, 247Sports' Brad Crawford named the top 10 "Grinch" moments of the 2022 college football season.

Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is the preseason conflict between Alabama's Nick Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher.

Prior to this ongoing season, Saban suggested that Fisher and the Aggies "bought" their No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2022.

Here's Crawford's reasoning for putting this conflict at No. 1:

We're cheating a little here going back to May, but this still counts as the 2022 season, right? Nick Saban's claim that Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M "bought all of its players" during an event in Birmingham for The World Games was an instant firecracker around college football, spiking the punch bowl of an otherwise boring offseason. Texas A&M had the top-rated 2022 signing class per 247Sports, thanks to a program-record eight five-star additions. Saban later apologized for the remarks and the two made up — at least publicly.

Looking back, Texas A&M's No. 1 overall class didn't pan out as expected. Fisher's team became the first program in college football history to notch a losing record after entering the season with a top-ranked recruiting class.

With yesterday's National Signing Day, Saban and the Crimson Tide notched the No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2023. Fisher and the Aggies dropped to No. 14 after this year's disappointing season.