College Football Analyst Names Country’s No. 1 Returning Quarterback

The 2020 college football season featured one of the strongest quarterback classes we’ve seen in years.

Headlined by Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Alabama’s Mac Jones and BYU’s Zach Wilson, the list of talented QBs from this this past season was absolutely stacked. But, with those big names all heading to the 2021 NFL Draft — it’s time to crown a new quarterback king.

According to Anthony Treash of ProFootballFocus (PFF), the next top dog is Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler.

After redshirting his first season in 2019, Rattler got his first career start against Missouri State in Week 1 of the 2020 college football season. In a 48-0 victory, the freshman QB absolutely lit it up in his debut appearance — throwing for 290 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rattler showed sparks of superstar potential in his first start, including plays like this one:

let's just give Spencer Rattler the Heisman now pic.twitter.com/NXojPc0QBx — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) September 13, 2020

The talented young quarterback finished his first full season with some pretty incredible stats. Through 11 games, Rattler collected 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns and just seven interceptions through the air. Behind his solid play, the Sooners finished the year with a 9-2 record — including a blowout 55-20 win over No. 7 Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

While Rattler’s natural talent is clearly evident, Treash believes the young QB needs to make significant strides in the way he reads opposing defenses. In Oklahoma’s only two losses of the season, Rattler threw costly interceptions in one-possession games with Kansas State and Iowa State.

This being said, Rattler is still young. He has plenty of time to rely on his unique talents while he improves his knowledge of the game.

“There were some issues with his reads in the pocket, which we saw on game-sealing interceptions against Kansas State and Iowa State,” Treash said. “But that shouldn’t cloud anyone’s judgment of the redshirt freshman. Rattler made throws out of the pocket on the run that very few can make.”

Let’s see if some extra experience over the offseason will have Rattler primed for an even more outstanding 2021 season.