College Football Analyst Names Michigan's Biggest "Worry"

Michigan tied a program record with 12 wins last season and made its first College Football Playoff appearance.

After picking up their first Big Ten championship since 2004, the Wolverines enter the new season with a major question mark.

When breaking down the biggest worry 11 championship contenders face, Brad Crawford of 247Sports pointed to Michigan's uncertainty under center this spring.

"Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn't throw during spring camp, which stunted an opportunity for new co-offensive coordinators Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss to get a better look at the upcoming competition at the position with last year's starter, Cade McNamara. Former walk-on and third-team option Davis Warren made his presence felt during camp thanks to opportunity behind McNamara, but the chances he'll see meaningful snaps this fall are minimal.

"The Wolverines' coaching staff will need to make their pick between McNamara and McCarthy early in fall camp and determine which signal caller gives this new-look offense its best chance to be successful."

Taking over as the starting quarterback last season, McNamara completed 64.2 percent of his passes and averaged 7.9 yards per attempt. However, he yielded four interceptions in Michigan's final three games, including two in the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia.

"I mean, I'm a Big Ten championship winning starting quarterback, and that's how I see it," McNamara said in March, per Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News.

McCarthy, who had previously only played in mop-up duty as a freshman, went 7-of-17 for 131 yards and a passing touchdown in the same contest.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will need one of those quarterbacks to seize the opportunity to stay atop the Big Ten this season.