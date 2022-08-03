College Football Analyst Names Most 'Depressing' Loss Ever

AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 30: Chris Davis #11 of the Auburn Tigers returns a missed field goal for the winning touchdown in their 34 to 28 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 30, 2013 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

All of the most exciting college football games in history have resulted in heartbreak on one side of the field.

On Wednesday, college football analyst Riley Gates of 247Sports named the top-10 "most depressing" losses of all time.

Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is the iconic "Kick Six" in the 2013 Iron Bowl.

With an intense rivalry game between Auburn and Alabama tied at 48 apiece, the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide had a shot to crush the Tigers' home crowd with a 56-yard game-winning field goal.

Then head coach Gus Malzahn stuck Chris Davis on the goal line in case the kick came up short. It did, and Davis ran it all the way back for one of the most electrifying game-winning touchdowns the college football world has ever seen.

This iconic play is often remembered for the jubilation from the Auburn players and their home crowd. But on the other side of the field, the Crimson Tide were absolutely devastated.

Fortunately for Alabama, the SEC powerhouse program is featured twice on Riley's list as the winning side of a depressing loss: Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the 2018 National Championship game (No. 2) and the Crimson Tides' career-ending win over Tim Tebow in 2009 (No. 7).