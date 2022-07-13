College Football Analyst Names Ohio State's Biggest Threat

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

It's no secret that there are high expectations for Ohio State this coming football season.

The Buckeyes return a lot of key players on offense (C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and TreVeyon Henderson), plus they have a strong defensive unit that's now coordinated by Jim Knowles.

That said, there are no guarantees in college football and the Big 10 is one of the best conferences in the league.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports thinks that Penn State, not Michigan, is Ohio State's biggest threat heading into the 2022-23 season.

"Ohio State is the popular favorite to win the conference but is there a sleeper waiting to challenge? I think so, and like Michigan last season, I think Penn State has a chance to surprise," Marcello wrote.

"They might not lead the Big Ten in returning experience but they have it where it counts at quarterback and in the defensive backfield."

Sean Clifford returns at quarterback for the Nittany Lions, plus Joey Porter comes back to lead the secondary as it was one of the best units in the league last year.

It's a bit of a bold claim from Marcello, but he has the chance to look like a genius if it pans out.