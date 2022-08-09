College Football Analyst Names Season's Biggest Potential Upset

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

At least one member of the college football media has Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide on upset alert.

On Tuesday, 247Sports' Brad Crawford listed his biggest potential upsets of the 2022 season based on roster, time of game and where it lands on the schedule.

And while there are plenty of other top programs that could fall, Crawford is sounding the alarm on Alabama's October 1 matchup against Arkansas.

Writing:

Make no mistake — Alabama hitting the over on its preseason win total of 11 will be extremely challenging during the 2022 season when you look at the Crimson Tide's treacherous road slate ... All of those opponents, at some point in 2022, could find a spot inside the top 25. For Arkansas, the Razorbacks will be battle-tested when the Crimson Tide come to Fayetteville Oct. 1 having already played Cincinnati, Texas A&M and South Carolina. Imagine the hype surrounding this SEC West showdown if top-ranked Alabama is playing an unbeaten Razorbacks team in control of its College Football Playoff destiny after the first month of the campaign?

He goes on to say that Arkansas could catch Bama sleeping after back-to-back weeks vs. lesser opponents.

Saying:

The key here for Arkansas is believing it can beat Alabama. The Crimson Tide have not lost to the Razorbacks during the Nick Saban era, a combination of lopsided blowout victories and a couple heart-stopping finishes (notably 2021 and 2014). Alabama's only interesting game during its first four weeks of the season comes at Texas and even then, the Longhorns don't have the muscle at the line of scrimmage compared to what Arkansas brings to the table. This will be the first time Saban's squad is punched in the mouth early and it's always interesting to see how heavyweight fighters respond to adversity away from home.

Pig Sooie?