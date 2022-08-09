College Football Analyst Names The Most "Hated" Team Ever

Kenny Kelly #15, Quarterback for the University of Miami Hurricanes in motion during the NCAA Kickoff Classic college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on 29th August 1999 at the Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States. The Miami Hurricanes won the game 23 - 12. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

With the college football season just a few weeks away, one analyst decided to name the most-hated teams since 1985.

From the Reggie Bush-led USC Trojans in 2005 to the Jameis Winston-led Florida State Seminoles in 2014, there have been plenty of hated teams in college football.

However, only one can truly reign supreme. College football analyst Brad Crawford named the 1986 Miami Hurricanes as the most-hated team of all time.

Here's the reason why, per 247Sports:

The birth of swag, so they say. When the inmates run the asylum, you get instant chaos and that's exactly what the Hurricanes hoped to create on the field in the 1980s when 'The U' became college football's bad boys. Then-Sports Illustrated writer Rick Reilly said it best, "Miami may be the only squad in America that has its team picture taken from the front and from the side." On a team loaded with future NFL talent, Johnson basically didn’t believe in suspensions and handled all disciplinary action in-house. That included several slap-on-the-wrist penalties for alleged shoplifting and fraud infractions. Miami's swag wasn't enough in the national championship game against Penn State after the Hurricanes infamously stepped off the plane in military fatigues. Heisman-winning Miami quarterback Vinny Testaverde threw five interception and the Hurricanes fell, 14-10, for their only loss of the season. The widespread hate started the previous season when Johnson and the Hurricanes blasted Notre Dame by 51 points in a Catholics vs. Criminals showdown. Over five seasons with the Hurricanes, Johnson went 52-9 with a national title in 1987 and three Top 3 finishes, putting together one of the greatest runs of all-time.

The list notably did not include any of Nick Saban's Alabama teams, despite fans being furious with the Crimson Tide's historic run over the past decade.

