College Football Analyst Names The Most "Intimidating" Stadium

CLEMSON, SC - SEPTEMBER 23: # of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels # of the Clemson Tigers during their game on September 23, 2006 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

There are a lot of outstanding venues when it comes to college football stadiums.

Some are louder than others, but analysts can make arguments for a good chunk of them in terms of being the most "intimidating" to play in. There's really no wrong answer to it.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports gave his pick for the most "intimidating" stadium in the country and he went with Memorial Stadium, which is home to the Clemson Tigers.

"You're not going to find a more raucous environment in the ACC when the Tigers are elite — and there's a strong chance in 2022 that will be the case for Clemson considering last year's minor fall from grace and what Dabo Swinney has coming back in terms of talent," Crawford writes. "Clemson's last loss at home came to Pittsburgh on Nov. 12, 2016, a 43-42 heartbreaker, and have since won a nation-leading 34 consecutive games. Clemson has won two national championships during that stretch and saw its streak tested on several occasions, including a pair of last-moment wins during the 2021 season."

Clemson will look to extend that home winning streak to at least 40 games this season as its schedule looks favorable.

Death Valley is going to be fired up as the Tigers look to get back to being a national contender again.